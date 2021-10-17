Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 1.6% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.31. 1,020,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.26 and a 200 day moving average of $353.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

