Formula Growth Ltd. Takes Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 390,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

KPLT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Katapult Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

