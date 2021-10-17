Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 17.2%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares were up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

