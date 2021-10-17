Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $146.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $160.94 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.44 million, with estimates ranging from $796.82 million to $952.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

FTAI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,976. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

