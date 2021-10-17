Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,182,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $604,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FOX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

