Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,452 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $47,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.