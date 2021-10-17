Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of Terreno Realty worth $43,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment.

