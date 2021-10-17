Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 8,262.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,580 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $57,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

