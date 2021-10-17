Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 338,687 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Zogenix worth $52,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.