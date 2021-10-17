Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,678,373 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $49,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $2,723,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last ninety days.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

