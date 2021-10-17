Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 1,616,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,344. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

