FSA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

