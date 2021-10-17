fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $143.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the highest is $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 74.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.90.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.