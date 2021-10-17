Function X Market Capitalization Tops $481.48 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $481.48 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,177.83 or 0.99975939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.00797113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001659 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.