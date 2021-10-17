Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $29,857.05 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FNKO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

