Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $156.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.26.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27. Futu has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.