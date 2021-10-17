Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 709,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,462,934 shares.The stock last traded at $63.78 and had previously closed at $73.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

Get Futu alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 7.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $6,495,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Futu by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $6,806,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.