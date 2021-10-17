FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

