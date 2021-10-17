FY2021 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

NYSE:EXR opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

