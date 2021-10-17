FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Raised by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.