FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.