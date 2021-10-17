Fyooz Achieves Market Cap of $625,233.25 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $625,233.25 and approximately $98,005.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

