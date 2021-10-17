G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 229%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. 1,832,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,775. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

