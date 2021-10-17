G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.35. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.