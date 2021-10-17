G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.35. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

