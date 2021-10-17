Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,911,000 after buying an additional 738,738 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

