Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 59,685 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.00 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

