Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 254.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 107,711 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 233.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 73.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SATS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

