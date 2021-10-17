Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GAIA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

