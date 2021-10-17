Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,396. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.