Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.94% of Golden Entertainment worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

