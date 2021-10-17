Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.73 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of The AES worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

