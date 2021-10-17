Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,075,300. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

