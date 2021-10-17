Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,868 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in FOX by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

