GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:GBL opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

