GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 48,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,641. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

