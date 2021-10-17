Gareth Oswald Thomas Buys 50,000 Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Stock

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Gareth Oswald Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,774,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,600.

WHN stock opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.48 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price target on Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

