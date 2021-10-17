GateToken Price Hits $4.39 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. GateToken has a total market cap of $334.13 million and $4.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,079,216 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

