GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.