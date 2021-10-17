Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.48. Generac has a twelve month low of $202.02 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Analysts predict that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.