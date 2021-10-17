Genesis Shards Price Up 8.8% This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $64,455.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

