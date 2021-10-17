Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,945 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $107,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.74 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.64.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

