Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,124 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Maximus worth $100,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.