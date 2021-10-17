Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.