GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,439.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £70.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

