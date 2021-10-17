Glazer Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.02% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $680,000.

ASPC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

