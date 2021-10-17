Glazer Capital LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,588 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFFU. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

