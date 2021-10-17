Glazer Capital LLC Invests $341,000 in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,065,000.

Shares of MAQCU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

