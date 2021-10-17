Glazer Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYTS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000.

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

