Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $971,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $486,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMI stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

