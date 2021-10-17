Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.